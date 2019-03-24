Michael James Alloway, 72, passed from this world to eternity on Friday, March 22, 2019. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Michael lived courageously and loved with his whole heart.

Join us to celebrate his life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.

Michael was born December 22, 1946 to the late Samuel P. Alloway, Jr. and Elmira Easlick Alloway in Burlington County, New Jersey. He graduated from Methodist University, Fayetteville, NC and attended NC State University for graduate work. He worked as a Stock Broker for Wachovia Bank for 20 years. Michael was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sherry Fowler Alloway; children, Brian E. Alloway, Jennifer A. Seitz and husband Scott, Katie Page and husband Jeffrey; aunt, Carrieanne A. Grundner; brother, Samuel P. Alloway, III and wife Judie; grandchildren, Jacob M. Alloway, Gary S. Seitz, and Sophia Wren Page, and other extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407.

