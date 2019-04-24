Mrs. LuJean Smith Blaylock, 65, of Greensboro, NC passed away on Good Friday, April 19,2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX following a hard fought battle with uveal melanoma. The funeral service will be held at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church on Friday April 26 at 2:00. LuJean’s service will be performed by her religious leader/deacon Chuck Moy. Entombment will follow service at Westminster Gardens Colonial Mausoleum.

LuJean was born on January 28, 1954 in Burlington, NC. She is the daughter of the late David Smith and Jean May. LuJean was a faithful member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. She was active in the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class. She enjoyed a career in interior design and had a very special eye to make everything beautiful. She will be remembered for her elegant class, dignified style, her generous spirit, an angel always helping those less fortunate, and her infectious smile. Most of all she loved her husband, two children and five grandchildren. Two of her favorite statements to her children was “I raised you better than that” and “I love you.” She will be forever missed.

LuJean is survived by her husband Ronnie Dale Blaylock, daughter Heather LuJean Roark (Stephen), and son Ryan Dale Blaylock (Ginny). Her five grandchildren Ashlyn, Garrett, and Alllie Roark, Blakelyn and Camryn Blaylock.

Her brother Derek Smith, Todd Smith, and sister Wendy Vick.

LuJean’s family would like for you to come and celebrate her life on Thursday April 25 from 6:00-8:00 at Hanes-Lineberry at North Elm Chapel.

LuJean’s family asks that all memorials be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center Memorial Fund. LuJean

Blaylock, C/O Dr. Sapna Patel, 1515 Holcombe Ave. Unit 0430, Houston, TX 77030.

