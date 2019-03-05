Lillian Williams Paylor, 96, of Greensboro, passed on Saturday December 1, 2018.

Lillian was born on March 23, 1922 to Ebb H. and Beulah Buck. She was one of fifteen children and the last of the siblings to pass. They include Daisy Lee, William Leaford, Sybil Marie, Ebb H., Jr, June Butler, Robert Lawrence, Franklin (Frank) Simmons, Annie Ruth, Mary Louise, Ellen Powell, the triplets Emmett Warren, Earl Woodrow, Ernest Wilson and the youngest Roger.

She graduated from Alex White high school in Pollocksville, NC in 1938 at the age of 16. After graduation, she went to Goldsboro to live with her sister Daisy and completed a business course. She later worked in Goldsboro, NC at a drycleaner, where she met her husband Roy T. Paylor, Jr. They married on April 4, 1943 in Guilford County and made their home in Greensboro, where they lived out the rest of their lives. When they were not in Greensboro they spent every summer and most holidays at their second “home” in Surf City, NC on Topsail Island. Great times were spent there with family and friends. Lillian loved to fish and walk on beach.

Lillian worked various jobs including a clerk at Western Union, Sears Roebuck & Co (Division Head of Credit Department), and Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church as the church secretary, where she was also a member for 65 years.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Roy T. Paylor, Jr, her parents and her 14 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Laura Carver, her granddaughter Kimberly Carver, grandson John Carver and great granddaughter Lillian Arabella.

A reception in her honor will be held March 10thfrom 1:30 to 3:30 in the Page Classroom at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455. Come visit and share your memories. A private graveside service was held in February with Rev. Jeff Johnsen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her memory be made to Mt. Pisgah UMC, Building Fund, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Homes is serving the Paylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.com