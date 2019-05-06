Joyce Morris Yount, 83, died May 5, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital following complications from surgery.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8that 1:00 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Street Chapel with Pastor David Crabtree officiating.

A native of Guilford County, Mrs. Yount retired from Ciba-Geigy Corporation in 1997 after 24 years of service. She was a member of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church for many years prior to joining Calvary Church of Greensboro. She also was a member of Rose Chapter No. 178 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Yount; step son, Donald C. Yount, Jr. (Chaun) of Allentown, PA; step daughter, Vanessa Carroll (Roy) of Greensboro; two step grandsons, Carter and Dillon Yount; three step granddaughters, Brittany, Madison and Hayleigh Carroll, lifelong friend Dianne Starr and many extended family members and friends. Many thanks to all of the caregivers who have taken amazing care of Don and Joyce over the last six months especially Anita, Danielle, Doreen, Mikki and Xenthia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Piedmont Triad Chapter, 312 North Eugene Street, Suite D, Greensboro, NC 27401.