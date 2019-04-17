Joan Roberson Adams, 77, died April 15, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her life will be celebrated at 1 PM, Friday, April 19at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12:45 PM prior to the service.

Joan was a nurse and nursing was her true passion. She knew how to take care and protect others better than anyone else. She worked for over 50 years at Wesley Long Hospital and found so much joy in helping others.

Joan was also an active, and dedicated member of Centenary Methodist Church where she served proudly. She shared her talent for cooking with the church by cooking for events. She always cooked with love, and her recipes and entertaining abilities will be missed by everyone she knew. There will never be another Christmas morning breakfast casserole that could ever compare.

She knew how to entertain unlike any other. She was always great at rallying people together. As a young girl she would put on shows and charge the other neighborhood children a nickel to watch her jump off of the roof with an umbrella in hand. She was, and will forever be, the glue that held everyone together. The bonds that she created can not be broken and will be carried on until the end of time.

Joan goes on to join her parents; Allan Roberson and Estelle Roberson, and her siblings Stan Roberson, Mary Ann Roberson, and Steve Roberson. She leaves behind her beloved husband, James “Jimmy” F. Adams who will love her “forever and a day”. She also leaves behind her daughters Deborah Lynne Adams Comer, Stephanie Joan Adams Neese, and her son in law Charles Matthews Neese. She will also be sorely missed by all five of her grandchildren; Ashleigh Paige Comer, Emily Chase Comer, Sara Michelle Neese, Olivia Danielle Comer, and Charles Matthews Neese Jr. (CJ).

She taught us how to let things go when you can not control them, the importance of brushing your hair and putting on earrings before you leave the house, but mostly she taught us how to love fiercely.

When on the phone with her children and grandchildren the last few moments of the conversation were always a stiff competition for the last word. She would always say “I love you”, followed by a reply of “I love you more”, and then she would reply quickly with “I love you the most” and hang up the phone before another word could be spoken.

Joan. Mom. Grandma. We love YOU the MOST!

