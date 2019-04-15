Jerry Sybil Mann Kenion passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. Jerry was born June 13, 1939 in Greensboro to the late Edward Walker Mann and Pauline McBane Mann. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Shaw Kenion, Sr. and survived by her children, Thomas Shaw Kenion, Jr. of Greensboro and Paula Jane Kenion of Conway, SC, as well as her grandson Thomas Walker Kenion.

Jerry was a loving and compassionate mother and grandmother. She enjoyed travel, music, art, theater, reading, flying airplanes, the beach, and caring for animals. Jerry graduated from Greensboro High School and attended Duke University. She worked as a writer for the Greensboro Daily News covering entertainment and as promotions manager at WXII. She liked sharing stories about the people she had met in news, entertainment, and literature both famous or behind the scenes.

A memorial service will be held June 15 at 11:30am at New Garden Friends Meeting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or your preferred animal rescue group.

