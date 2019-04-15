FRANCES STONE CAUDLE, 94, of 2112 Cleburne Street, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital.

A private family graveside service will be held on April 16. A Celebration of Life will be held at College Place United Methodist Church in June.

Frances was born October 12, 1924, in Greensboro, to William Ellis Stone of Surry County and Lura Mundy Stone of Lincoln County. She was a graduate of Greensboro High School and attended classes at Kings Business College and Indiana University. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Prior to staying home with her family, she was employed by Pilot Life Insurance Company, the City of Greensboro, and the Greensboro City Schools.

In 1948 she married her beloved husband, James F. Caudle, Jr. (Jack) who predeceased her in 1991.

Frances not only created a loving home for her husband and four children but was a dedicated volunteer in civic, cultural and educational organizations.

She was a devoted member of College Place United Methodist Church her entire life, starting in the Cradle Roll Class as an infant. She was a Sunday School teacher, a member of Friendship Fellowship and served on the Alter Guild. She was active in the United Methodist Women where she received a Special Mission Recognition Award. She represented College Place on the council of Sheperd’s Center.

Frances was a member of the Gate City Service League where she served as President and received the Woman of the Year Award. She was also a member of the North Carolina Federation of Women’sClubs and was recognized as an Honorary Life Member. She was a member of the Greensboro Jaycettes (Vice President) and Les Actionnaires Investment Club (President). She served on the Board of the United Day Care Service and was a volunteer with the Child Care Information Program for 15 years. She was a volunteer at Moses Cone Hospital for over 20 years.

She had a special interest in the Greensboro Public Schools while employed there and during the years her children were students, supporting their participation not only in academics but also athletics, music and drama. She was an avid supporter of Livestock Theatre.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Gilberg (Howard), of Dallas, Texas; Julia Fields (Michael), of Asheville, NC; David Caudle of Greensboro and James Caudle (Katie) of Auchterarder, Scotland; her sisters-in-law Jean Caudle and Jo Caudle Garrett (Royce) both of Greensboro; and 6 grandchildren: David Gilberg (Courtney) of Dallas, Texas; Chris Cogburn of New York, NY; Clint Cogburn of Greensboro; Sarah Gilberg of Brooklyn, NY; Jake Cogburn of Asheville and Rose Francesca Jennifer Caudle of Auchterarder, Scotland.

Memorial gifts can be made to College Place United Methodist Church, 509 Tate Street, Greensboro NC 27403 and to the Lincoln County Historical Association, 403 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home is assisting the family.