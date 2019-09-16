Faye A. Shackleford Greeson, 93, was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord on September 11, 2019. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Pastor Deryl Holliday will be at 2 PM, Monday, September 16 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel followed by interment at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 12:30 PM.

Faye was born in Guilford County to the late John David and Metta Canter Shackleford. She retired after 30 years of service as an accountant at Wesley Long Hospital. She and her husband, Hubert “Woody” were well known locally for their music and contributions to the community. Their talents on guitar, keyboard and vocals were welcomed and enjoyed at area churches, clubs, festivals, senior centers, and retirement homes for over 50 years. Her devotion to God and her family was unwavering. She faithfully worshipped her Lord most recently at Sedgefield Baptist Church (now Dillon Road Baptist Church). Faye was an amazing cook and some of the favorite family memories were made over once-monthly family dinners at the Greeson home. Even if you were a first time guest Faye made you feel like family.

Faye was a beloved Mom to her children and their spouses, Marge and Richard Vesey, Don and Jean Greeson, Steve and Donna Greeson, and Janet and Tom Hodgin all of Greensboro; and cherished MawMaw to seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Woody, daughter, Anita Thomas and grandson, Tony Greeson.

Faye’s family would like to thank the staff of Wellington Oaks for their care and compassion during her two-year residency and the doctors, nurses and staff at Wesley Long Hospital for their exceptional treatment and attention.

