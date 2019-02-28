Fay Eulalia Sutton Brantley slipped away in her sleep into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a few months of illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:30 am prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.

A life well lived and to always be remembered, Fay left a legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends. She had a successful career in the packaging industry that expanded the east coast with Maryland and Mebane Packaging, Inc. After retirement, she managed a Jackson Hewitt Tax Office. When tax season was over, she and Rick would take their “weekend jaunts” to the mountains and Eastern NC, where they made many friends over the years. Fay’s greatest joy was being Chris’s mom and spending time with the “Best Son A Mom Could Ask For” and his family. Of course, being an identical twin to Kay, they were inseparable, always on the phone, lunching together, or just spending time together.

A native of Guilford County, she attended Bessemer High School and graduated from Page High School. Fay was of the Baptist faith and was in membership at Woodard Memorial Baptist Church.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Albert F. and Minnie E. Sutton, brothers, Albert Sutton, Jr. and Wayne Sutton, and a niece, Sharon Sutton.

Leaving behind wonderful memories to her husband, Rick Hodgin, and his children and their familes; her son, Chris Parr, and his wife, Sara; grandchildren, Gracie, Carson, Jacob, and Jeremiah; twin sister, Kay S. Tolbert, and her children, to whom she was a second mom, Rob, Lorie, and Heather; sister-in-law, Hilda Sutton; great-nieces and great-nephews who were so precious to her; and many cousins and friends across the country.

Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com .