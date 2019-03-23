Dolores Eileen Glendy Stoneking died Friday, March 22, at the age of 90. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, William English Glendy and Norma Williams Glendy, a sister Shelia, a son Mark, and her beloved husband, Robert Thomas Stoneking.

Dolores grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and attended Butler University. She is survived by her son, Dr. Hal Thomas Stoneking and his wife, Dr. Carole Bailey Stoneking, as well as four granddaughters, Dr. Sarah Stoneking (Dr. Will Martin), Erin Stoneking (Dr. Matt Kasemer), Shelby Stoneking, and Mary Grace Stoneking. Dolores was a talented artist and devoted wife and mother. She was animated by a quiet good-nature and she was friend to many with her welcoming smile, winsome manner and surprising wit.

A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date with interment at West Market Street United Methodist Church columbarium.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Nevill Gates, Dr. Gus Magrinat, and Hospice of Greensboro, and to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the staff of Verra Spring at Abbotswood. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Greensboro.

Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Stoneking Family.