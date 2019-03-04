Mrs. Caroline Hausch Wahl, 80, passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 AM, Thursday, March 7 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church followed by interment at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM, Wednesday, March 6 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Street chapel.

Carol was born in Nassau, NY to the late John and Anna Hausch. She and husband Joseph Francis Wahl celebrated 55 years of marriage and came to NC in 1975 with his employer Western Electric. Carol was a loving homemaker and woman of strong faith.

She will be lovingly remembered by Joseph of the home; brother, Gerald Hausch and wife Marie of East North Port, NY and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.