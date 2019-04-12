“We have a really big show for you tonight.”

Nobody actually used the quote from Ed Sullivan but they could have as long as they replaced tonight with next year.

The Broadway Season for the inaugural year of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro was announced at an event on Thursday, April 11 in front of what is now the Tanger construction site. And it is a really big show that will kick off with Beautiful – The Carole King MusicalMay 26-31, 2020.

The inaugural season will be the 2020-2021 season with the Tanger scheduled to be completed in March 2020 so a little less than a year away.

The rest of the 2020-2021 season is

Come from Away: Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

Wicked: Nov. 18 – Dec. 6

Disney’s Lion King: March 3-14,

Dear Even Hansen: April 6-11

Mean Girls: May 4-9

Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown said that despite all the rain they’ve had they still planned to finish construction on schedule.

Brown also said that they had received 10,800 deposits for Broadway season tickets and the total number of $100 deposits accepted would be capped at 12,000. So if you have been meaning to get your deposit in and haven’t gotten around to it, you’re running out of time. The $100 deposit puts you in the front of the line to buy season tickets and the $100 is applied toward the purchase of those tickets.

The Broadway Season is being brought to Greensboro in partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM).

Lynn Singleton, president of PFM, noted that although people in Greensboro were excited about the Tanger Center, they weren’t excited enough for what would be a transformative facility for downtown Greensboro. He said that before the Durham Performing Arts Center opened there were three restaurants in downtown Durham and today there are 53.

Brown noted that it was almost two years to the day that they held a groundbreaking ceremony in the same spot with nothing but a vacant lot behind them. On Thursday the steel girders of the Tanger Center towered above them. The Tanger has come a long way in two years.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan who was on hand to announce some of the shows in the Broadway series, later said that the Tanger has already acted as a catalyst for downtown development, noting the recent opening of the new Hyatt Place hotel just a couple of blocks away and the continued development along North Eugene Street with a big announcement about that project coming next month.