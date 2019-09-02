The triad gets a lot of major athletic competitions but not a lot of world championships.

However, in mid-September, world championship golf matches will be played at Tanglewood Park. That said, the Wyndham Championship doesn’t need to be concerned because these competitors will be playing “Solfgolf,” a distinctly different – and much less known – variant of the game of golf compared to the one played on the PGA Tour.

Softgolf, which uses 4 1/2” foam balls in place of the usual golf ball and uses three large-faced clubs, was invented in the 1970s as a family-friendly version of golf by a husband and wife team who opened the first Softgolf course in Delran, NJ.

The last World Softgolf Championship was held in 1988 in Delran. At that time, over 50 players competed for the title of world champion. Now, 31 years later, the World Softgolf Championship will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 15 at Tanglewood Park

Tanglewood Park opened a Softgolf course earlier this year.

The Softgolf Championship includes men’s and women’s divisions as well as age brackets 6-11, 12-17, 18-64 and 65 and over.

For more information call 302-757-5927.