Could Greensboro become less dependent on the federal government?

If it could, would that be beneficial?

One of the themes of “new localism” is how cities can build political and private partnerships to be more independent and will be discussed by Bruce Katz when he speaks from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Greensboro History Museum at 130 Summit Ave.

The Greensboro Planning Department is hosting Katz as part of a series of public discussions about how Greensboro should grow and develop.

“Building on Our Strengths, the New Localism” is the title of talk by Katz, who is the co-founder of New Localism Advisors, a firm that helps cities, design, finance and deliver initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Katz is a former vice president of the Brookings Institution, where he was the first Centennial Scholar, focusing on global urbanization. Katz was also the chief of staff to President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Henry Cisneros.

The Greensboro Planning Department is attempting to spark community conversations about what Greensboro’s future should look like as part of the planning department’s effort to update Connections 2025: Comprehensive Plan, better known as the Generalized Future Land Use Map (GFLUM), which is supposed to be a road map that guides future development.