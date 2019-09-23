Smith Street Diner on the corner of Battleground Avenue and Smith Street is looking for a new sticker design and a new T-shirt slogan and they want your help. Whether you are a designer or slogan writer or not, you can participate.

For the sticker, Smith Street Diner is in search of art that will double as a bumper sticker and decorative sticker suitable for laptops, guitar cases and other such venues. The sticker can be any shape, and designs should be submitted by email to bkizhnerman@gmail.com with a pdf, jpg and vector attachments.

Here’s where the non-designers get to participate: The three top designs will be selected and put to a vote online. The winner will receive a $75 cash prize and bragging rights; second place gets a Smith Street Diner gift card; and the designer who submits the third place sticker design wins a Smith Street Diner T-shirt.

You can enter the T-shirt slogan contest by posting your slogan suggestion through Smith Street Diner’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Once again it will be the Smith Street Diner fans who select the winning slogan of the best three submitted. The person whose slogan receives the most votes will receive $25 and a T-shirt.

Previous slogans were “Biggest Biscuit in the ‘Boro” and “Risk It for the Biscuit.” Slogans don’t have to be about the famous Smith Street Diner huge “cat head” biscuits, but should be in keeping with the diner’s branding.

The deadline for the sticker design entries and the slogan entries are Thursday, Oct. 31, also known as Halloween.

Smith Street Diner has been serving all day breakfast “8 days a week” since 2005. It’s locally owned and operated serving Southern-style country cooking to a host of Greensboro regulars, visitors and some famous folks traveling through town looking for a place to eat with a hometown feel.