GREENSBORO, NC, September 18, 2019— Smith Street Diner announces two new fan-participation contests for a branded sticker design and next t-shirt slogan. Cash prizes will be awarded to both winners.

Smith Street Diner is looking for an artist to design branded sticker art that will double as both a bumper sticker and a decorative sticker for laptop computers and other objects. The sticker can be any shape, and designs must be submitted by email to bkizhnerman@gmail.com with a pdf, jpg, and vector art attachments. Three top designs will be selected and put to a fan vote online. The winning designer will receive a $75 cash prize and bragging rights. The second-place artist will receive a Smith Street Diner gift card. The third-place artist will receive a new SSD t-shirt.

The Smith Street Diner t-shirt slogan contest participants can enter online by posting t-shirt slogan suggestions through the restaurant’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Smith Street Diner fans will vote on the three best submitted t-shirt slogans (as determined by SSD staff). The person whose slogan receives the most votes will receive $25 and a free t-shirt. Previous t-shirt slogans were “Biggest Biscuit in the ‘Boro” and “Risk It for the Biscuit”. Slogan submissions may be biscuit related or be in keeping with the diner and its branding.

Both contest deadlines are October 31.

About Smith Street Diner

Smith Street Diner serves All-Day Breakfast “8 Days a Week.” Smith Street Diner opened in 2005 after the closing of the former establishment Robinson’s Restaurant. They’re independent and locally owned and have been serving southern, country cooking to local Greensboro regulars, visiting family members and travelers.

Smith Street Diner is known for their huge “cat head” biscuits and fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as many menu favorites. All dishes are scratch made, and they support local suppliers as much as possible. You’ll find a variety of pig pictures, statuary and other swine collectibles throughout the restaurant’s service and seating area. Smith Street Diner aims to serve and ensure that everyone’s dining experience is the best possible. Sit a spell with us. Enjoy breakfast all day plus lunch and dinner, and we’re sure you’ll be coming back again!

If you’d like more information about this topic, or if you’d like to schedule an interview with owner Beth Kizhnerman, please call 336-543-5072 or email bkizhnerman@gmail.com.

