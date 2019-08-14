Just about everyone in the country is on edge now after two tragic mass shootings earlier this month, and, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers announced that, as part of an ongoing response to active shooter situations now occurring with increased frequency, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a community forum on the topics of safety and security in area churches and other places of worship.

According to a description of the forum provided by the department, “The event will include training for faith leaders on ways to mitigate violent threats and responses to violent crises within our community’s places of worship. Representatives of the Sheriff’s Office will also be on-hand and available to answer questions and to address specific safety concerns.”

This forum will be hosted at, and held in cooperation with, Lawndale Baptist Church.

The department stated in a press release that the church was very “gracious” to provide the setting for the important community safety event.

“Without their help this effort would not be possible and the Sheriff would like to thank the staff for their willingness to help in this effort,” the Wednesday press release from the department stated.

The event will be held on Monday, September 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church at 3505 Lawndale Dr. in Greensboro.

The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging leaders in the faith community, as well as church staff members, to attend and participate in the dialogue.

For questions about upcoming training opportunities – or to schedule a church security survey – those interested can call Master Corporal J.A. Page at (336) 641-3378.