This month, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department will recognize all law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty with special events on Thursday, May 2 and Thursday, May 16.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15th every year as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the same act also designated the week in which that day falls as “National Police Week.” As part of the local effort to participate in that national time of remembrance, on May 2 the Sherriff’s Department will hold a “Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.” That service, which is sponsored by the NC Sheriff’s Association, will be at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church at 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro.

Later this month, on May 16, there will also be a “Guilford County Law Enforcement Memorial Service” at 10 a.m. at the Phill G. McDonald Plaza in downtown Greensboro.

The Sheriff’s Department is inviting all members of the community out for the two services.

According to information from the department, so far, in 2019, 26 law enforcement officers nationwide have died in the line of duty.

On Monday, May 1, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers issued a statement on the coming events and on the officers who will be honored.

“At the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office we are grateful for the men and women who serve our country in law enforcement capacities,” Rogers stated. “I pray for the families of all who serve and those who were injured or died in the line of duty, not a day goes by that I don’t think about the heroes we have lost. Law enforcement officers run into danger to protect and serve our communities and should be honored every day. These events are open to the public and provide a great opportunity to show appreciation and solidarity.”