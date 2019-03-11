The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is putting a new emphasis on making sure it knows where sex offenders are located. It’s double-checking its list to see that they are where they say they are.

As part of that effort, the department recently conducted an operation that involved over 35 sheriff’s deputies and other personnel in a move meant to verify the addresses of registered offenders.

According to state law, anyone who has a “reportable conviction,” such as a sex offense, is required to maintain registration with the Sheriff’s Department of the county they live in. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – like other sheriff’s departments across the state – maintains an active registry of all the sex offenders in the county.

The recent sweep of sex offender homes was code named “Operation Verification.” According to a statement from the department, Sheriff Danny Rogers and his staff are taking steps such as this as part of a more “proactive stance” to ensure the safety of citizens and the compliance of offenders.

The Sheriff’s Department has also stated that it’s taking other steps as well – like beefing up the presence of officers at schools and increasing the number of community patrols – to enhance public safety.

Under state law, a county’s Sheriff’s Department is authorized to verify that sex offenders live where they say they do. Offenders found to be out of compliance can face felony charges.

During Operation Verification, 280 addresses were checked and 28 people were found to be out of compliance in some way.

Two of the offenders were arrested for outstanding warrants. According to a report from the department, another person was also arrested as part of the operation for “two counts of identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor drug possession.”

In a related move, officers with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department also served several child support warrants on people who have been found in contempt of court for their failure to pay the money they owe, or for their failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing.