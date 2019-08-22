The finals in men’s college basketball won’t happen until next April, but the final competition to find the best chef in the state of North Carolina is just around the corner – and one of those finalists, Nicholas Chavez from Sedgefield Country Club, will be representing the Greensboro area.

On Monday evening, Sept. 30, Chavez will go up against other finalists from across the state in the battle of culinary excellence at the Angus Barn’s Bay 7 in Durham. This is the fourth year that the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA), has held the “Chef Showdown Final Event” competition.

The NCRLA – an organization that represents the state’s $23-billion restaurant, foodservice and lodging industry – will host the fourth annual statewide competition that will feature dishes from 20 of the best chefs in North Carolina.

At the event, the NCRLA will crown the Chef of the Year, the Pastry Chef of the Year – and also the Mixologist of the Year to show some love to those who serve up drinks across the state.

The groups of finalists were selected after cooking up and mixing up the highest-rated dishes, desserts and drinks in five statewide preliminary rounds and then partaking in regional rounds in Raleigh and Charlotte.

The only other contestant left from the area is Richard Miller, from Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem, who like Chavez, is up for Chef of the Year.

Tickets are on sale to the public and the attendees will get to try pastries and drinks from the completion, and they’ll also get to act as judges for NCRLA’s People’s Choice Awards category.