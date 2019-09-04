In the midst of constant reports on the preparations for Hurricane Dorian’s expected visit to the North Carolina coast, Greensboro is preparing for the second annual North Carolina Folk Festival to be held Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday Sept. 8.

Many streets downtown are closed and more will be closed for the festival itself, which can make driving downtown confusing. And with over 100,000 people expected to be in downtown Greensboro enjoying the festival this weekend, parking can be an issue.

But the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA), which runs the bus service in Greensboro, has stepped up with a plan to eliminate the need to navigate the area or find parking downtown. Bus service in Greensboro will be free Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, all day Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To ride a GTA bus for free this weekend you don’t need a pass of any kind, just step on board at any bus stop.

All the buses are air-conditioned and equipped for persons with disabilities, including reserved seating and wheelchair tie-downs.

For cyclists, buses are equipped with bike racks.

If you’re lucky, you may get to ride on one of Greensboro’s new electric buses. By the end of the year Greensboro will have the second largest electric bus fleet on the East Coast.

The NC Folk Festival is being held Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday Sept. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.