In this case the photo says it all. Over 100 people showed up on a rainy Thursday morning at the Smith Senior Center at 2401 Fairview St. for the grand opening of six new outdoor pickleball courts beside the center.

It was clear from looking at the crowd, that a lot of folks, including Guilford County school board members Bryon Gladden and Linda Welborn, showed up ready to play.

Because of the rain the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department moved most of the ceremony inside the Smith Center. Fortunately the rain stopped and people trooped out to the courts for the official ribbon cutting.

The beginners clinics that were scheduled to be held on the new courts were moved to the Greensboro Sportsplex on 16thStreet which has indoor courts. And if you missed those clinics because you thought they would be rained out, the Sportsplex holds a free beginners clinic the first Thursday of every month from 9 to 10 a.m. The next one will be held Thursday, June 6.

About pickleball players Carla Hoover the manager of the Sportsplex said, “They are the most passionate group of people I’ve ever met in my life.”

And the Parks and Recreation Department is working to accommodate that passion not only with new courts but in dual purpose courts. So if you’re a tennis player and you notice strange lines on your favorite court, it’s probably because the city is making adjustments for existing tennis courts to serve as pickleball courts also. It is according to some the fastest growing sport in America.

The six new outdoor courts beside Smith Senior Recreation Center are free and are available on a first come first serve basis. (pun intended)

Paddles and balls are available in the Smith Recreation Center for city residents with valid identification.