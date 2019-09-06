Piedmont Hall, the newest venue at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, was officially opened with the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept 5.

Piedmont Hall is a 20,000-square-foot multi-purpose event space, and since Coliseum Director Matt Brown doesn’t believe in wasting time, the first event at Piedmont Hall is Friday, Sept. 6 with Aaron Lewis in concert.

At the ceremony, Brown warned those touring the facility that there would be some dust and wet paint because the crews were still working to get everything finished.

Brown spent a lot of his speaking time thanking everyone involved in the process, including the City Council that bought the old Canada Dry bottling plant 12 years ago that had allowed the Coliseum Complex to add a number of venues and offices.

Brown noted that the $4 million project to turn an old truck warehouse into a multi-purpose entertainment venue was funded with private money, not tax dollars.

Brown said, “Our staff identified an opportunity in the Piedmont Triad marketplace for a multi-purpose venue with 2.300 capacity. The renovation of the Canada Dry warehouse was a natural setting to create a dynamic space that would have the flexibility to host a wide variety of events and compliment White Oak Amphitheatre and our other facilities.”

The venue, which is next door to the White Oak Amphitheatre, is fully ADA accessible and features state-of-the-art sound and lights, new concession stands, premium bar service, an outdoor patio area and connected dining space.

Brown explained the name by saying, “The Coliseum Complex has always served as the hub for entertainment for the entire Piedmont Triad area.”

Brown said that Piedmont Hall would be a big help next year when, during a three-week period, the Coliseum will host the Women’s ACC basketball tournament, the Men’s ACC basketball tournament and the NCAA basketball tournament. He also said the new facility would help the Coliseum continue to book national swimming meets at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that Brown had already said about everything there was to say about Piedmont Hall, and added, “Is this not a phenomenal building or what.”

She noted that although the new venue would be a big plus in attracting young professionals to the area, with Elvis Costello performing there on Saturday, Nov. 2, she thought an older crowd would be enjoying the faculty also.