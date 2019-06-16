As many people driving between Greensboro and High Point on West Wendover Avenue recently may have noticed, right now High Point’s Palladium at Deep River shopping center is seeing a surge in construction and new openings.

Currently, three buildings at the center are under construction within a stone’s throw of one another, with another just-opened building nearby.

The shopping center’s location, near the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive, serves both Greensboro and High Point, and it has proven to be a very popular spot in central Guilford County for a wide variety of shops, stores and businesses.

Seafood lovers in the area are now anticipating the opening of Coast – a new upscale seafood restaurant that will open for business any day now at 5820 Samet Drive. Coast occupies a newly built two-story building with nearly 10,000 square-feet of space at the shopping center.

Earth Fare shoppers are also excited. That business, known for selling natural foods at relatively affordable prices, is scheduled to open in a new building at the shopping center next month, bringing approximately 100 jobs to the 24,000-square-foot store at 4111 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.

A 6,400-square-foot retail building at 4117 Brian Jordan Place – will also be completed soon. No tenants have been announced for that building; however, at the rate the area has been adding new tenants, it likely won’t be long before an announcement for the new space is made.

Another new business, Sheetz – the ever-popular spot where patrons can fill up both their cars and their stomachs – opened recently in a new building at 4120 Brian Jordan Place.

High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill said this week that he’s been very pleased with the additional new business at the Palladium. Hill said that, the other day, he and his wife were at the shopping center picking up take-out at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, and they were both quite taken by “the flurry of adjacent and nearby activity” that included “workers busily getting three new buildings ready to open.”

Hill pointed out that, in close proximity to all the new construction going on right now, three restaurants opened in 2018. One of those – Texas Roadhouse at 3940 Brian Jordan Place – was new construction.

Hill said that section of High Point has been a really popular spot for new business.

“The area around the Wendover Avenue/Eastchester Drive intersection, which includes the popular Palladium and Heron Village complexes, has seen an impressive number of retail projects in 2018 and 2019,” Hill said. “Eateries and other retail operations are in hot demand in that corridor to serve, not only the nearby growing residential neighborhoods, but also the increasing number of workers in the close-by business parks.”