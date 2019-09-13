Next week, Monday Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 22 is a great week to dine downtown because it’s Downtown Restaurant Week.

Downtown Restaurant Week isn’t like National Blueberry Popsicle Day (Sept. 2) or National Lost Sock Memorial Day (May 9) because you, the consumer, actually stand to benefit.

During Downtown Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will be serving lunch specials for $10 or $15 and dinner specials at $20 or $30 and $5 drink specials all week. Tax and tip are not included. Specials are dine in only, no take out. The business hours vary and some specials are only available during certain hours. The best advice is to check with the particular restaurant to get all the details of the specials.

The list of participating restaurants includes: 1618 Downtown at 312 S. Elm St., B. Christopher’s at 201 N. Elm St., Blue Denim at 217 S. Elm St., Chez Genese at 616 S. Elm St., Crafted Art of the Street Food at 600-C Battleground Ave., Dram & Draught Greensboro at 300 W. Gate City Blvd., Ghassan’s Restaurant at LeBauer Park at 210 N. Davie St., Lao Restaurant + Bar at 219-A S. Elm St., Liberty Oak at 100 W. Washington St., Little Brother Brewing at 348 S. Elm St., Mellow Mushroom at 609 S. Elm St., Preyer Brewing Company at 600 Battleground Ave. and Undercurrent at 327 Battleground Ave.