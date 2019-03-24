The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has a new top-level officer to help Sheriff Danny Rogers lead the department: Colonel Vic Maynard, a 34-year veteran of the department who came out of retirement to take the position.

Previously, Maynard worked for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department from 1985 until the end of 2014.

He’s known for being one of the first Rapid Deployment/Active Shooter Response instructors in North Carolina and he has designed and developed several courses in rapid deployment and solo-officer rapid deployment – as well as courses in response strategy for school resource officers, better known as SRO’s.

In recent weeks, Maynard has been speaking often for the department at meetings and he’s been playing a highly visible role in Rogers’ administration, which only began a few months ago. Maynard, for instance, spoke along with Rogers at a Summerfield Town Council meeting earlier this month and he was also with the sheriff at a Guilford County Commissioners work session last week where the group discussed plans for a new departmental headquarters.

In addition to his experience with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Maynard served as a member of the NC Army National Guard from 1981 until 1992. Though he doesn’t look very threatening and seems fairly mild mannered when he speaks, he’s listed as an expert in rifles, grenades and field artillery from his military training.

The new colonel graduated from High Point Central High School. He entered the Army and went through basic training at the age of 17 – at Fort Sill, which is in Oklahoma. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant and he completed the criminal justice program at Guilford Technical Community College before going into law enforcement.

During his three-plus decades with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Maynard’s assignments have been highly varied. Those assignments have included the Detention Division, Patrol Division, Field Training Officer, Special Operations Division, Traffic, Narcotics, Warrant Squad, Domestic Violence Unit and the Courthouse Bailiff Division as well as the Training Division. He also serves as a SWAT team leader and his resume includes the fact that he’s a certified Law Enforcement Instructor who’s trained officers in several basic and advanced tactical courses over the last 22 years.

Maynard even founded a company – “Ironwill Safety Advisors Inc. – that provides training classes for personal and residential safety, as well as security for businesses, schools and churches. The school also offers instruction in driver safety. He and his company have trained over 80 law enforcement agencies as well as other first responders.

Maynard has also received law enforcement’s Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor and Purple Heart Medal and has also received, twice, the International Association of Chiefs of Police Survivor Award. That award honors law enforcement officers who survived a life-threatening situation as a result of wearing body armor. Other awards and commendations during his career include being selected as Deputy Sheriff of the Year and Rotary Club Public Servant of the Year. He’s won Fox Network’s Service Beyond the Call of Duty Award, the CNN Network Distinguished Service Award and a Courage Commendation awarded by Guilford County EMS.

Maynard has also served on a number of civic and community organizations including Big Brothers, United Way and Special Olympics.

The colonel has served on the NC Governors Crime Commission as the vice chairman of the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee. Also, he’s served on the Crime Commission’s delegation in 2016 and 2017, when he represented North Carolina at the National Juvenile Justice Conference in Washington D.C.

When he’s not engaged in law enforcement activities, Maynard likes sports, a wide range of music, and traveling – especially the beach