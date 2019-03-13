It’s official: Guilford County has a location for the new mental health center the county is building as part of its major initiative to transform mental health care in the county. According to agenda materials for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Thursday, March 21 meeting, at that meeting the board will be called on to approve a property purchase for the new building that will house mental health services and beds for mental health patients. The county is joining with Cone Health in that venture.

As many expected, the new Guilford County mental health center will be on Third Street in Greensboro, in Maple Professional Park, which is near where Summit Ave. meets E. Wendover Ave. In addition to being near Cone Hospital, the new facility will also be close to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, which is housed in what’s known as the Maple Street building.

Another building on the same soon-to-be county-owned property will house Sandhills Center Inc. operations and Sandhills’ mental health services for children and adolescents.

Guilford County Commissioner Jeff Phillips, who’s been the county’s point man on the initiative, said on Tuesday, March 12 that the project had been advancing nicely.

“It’s in the architectural design phase now,” Phillips said, adding that he’d seen some “very preliminary” drawings of how the county building and the Sandhills building will be situated on the property.

The commissioners are expected to unanimously approve the land purchase at their meeting.