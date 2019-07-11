Now there’s an app for people who want to go somewhere and do something.

Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County announced this week that they have joined forces to launch the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app which allows people to locate hundreds of parks, trails and other recreational opportunities in the area.

“The Piedmont Discovery app is one of the only regional park and trail locator apps in the country,” according to Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray.

Trails, playgrounds, parks including dog parks as well as indoor recreation centers and other facilities can all be found using the app.

And it has a lot of added features. It doesn’t simply show you where a trail is the trails are rated by their difficulty and terrain.

Piedmont Discovery also allows the user to connect with the websites of the parks departments to get more information.

The user doesn’t have to know which jurisdiction a park is in since it covers Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County. The plan is for those three to be just the beginning and to add other jurisdictions to have Piedmont Discovery cover the entire region.

The Piedmont Discovery app is available at the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

It can also be downloaded at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com