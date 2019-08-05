Flyers in and out of Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) – and any other travelers through the area – now have a new option as to where to lay their heads down for the night.

The Springhill Suites Greensboro Airport hotel at 505 Hickory Branch Road is holding its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. to show off the hotel that’s now open for business and is meant largely to serve the airport.

Springhill Suites is a brand of hotels operated by Marriott International that’s geared toward the “upper-moderate lodging segment of the hospitality industry.” Every room in the hotel is a suite.

Judy Thomas, the director of sales for the hotel, said the experience is meant to be a bump up in hotel stays while keeping room costs in the same price window as more typical hotel offerings.

Thomas said the new airport hotel has 103 rooms with about half of those rooms having a king-size bed and the other half featuring two queen-size beds.

According to Thomas, Springhill Suites is one of Marriot’s newer brands and it offers amenities such as a free breakfast and rooms that are 25 percent larger.

It also has a shuttle to the airport – something that any Marriot hotel needs in order to have an “Airport” designation.

Though the grand opening is next month, the hotel is already open for business.

“We sold out for the furniture market,” she said, adding that the hotel recently worked to accommodate CBS staff for the Wyndham Championship golf tournament and the hotel also sold out for that event as well.

At the grand opening next month, there will be drinks, prizes, tours of the hotel, local artists’ work on display and, the hotel promises, a whole lot of food.