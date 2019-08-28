The North Carolina Folk Festival, an outdoor music festival that will fill downtown Greensboro with music lovers from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8, this year is offering an option for folks who love music but like to go inside every now and then – Folk Fest Music Spots.

Eleven local bands will be playing at eight different businesses downtown on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.

Folks Fest Music Spots are being produced in collaboration with the Fiddle and Bow Society with support from Downtown Greensboro Inc. The performances will take place between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Amy Grossman, director of the NC Folk Festival, said, “As we strengthen our place as a destination event in downtown Greensboro, we have a unique opportunity to partner with and feature local artists in local spaces adjacent to our traditional festival site. This year’s Folk Fest Music Spots are accessible to festival-goers and will feature dedicated seating and listening space for enjoying local favorites from our community.”

The businesses participating as Folk Fest Music Spots on Saturday are Scuppernong Books, Moore Music Company, Deep Roots Market and Joymongers Brewing Co.

And on Sunday they are Vintage to Vogue, Antlers & Astronauts, The Flat Iron and Preyer Brewing Co.

Local artists who will be performing include The Alley Rabbits, Cicada, Sam Frazier, Chris Frisina, Big Ron Hunter, Last Rays of Sunday, Minor Swing, Our Band, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Williamson Brothers and The Zinc Kings.

For a complete list of times and locations, visit ncfolkfestival.com/schedule.