The North Carolina Folk Festival, which starts Friday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8, announced the schedule for the free three-day festival that celebrates America’s roots and heritage in downtown Greensboro.

The festival actually kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 8 to 10 p.m.

But the first official day of the 2019 Folk Festival is Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday the festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

There are too many acts and too many stages to list them all here, but the Folk Festival does have an app available at the Apple App store and at Google Play.

The NC Folk Fest App allows you to create your own personal schedule. It lists all the events, both alphabetically and chronologically, so you can figure out how long you can stay at one stage before running off to another. It also has a map that should help you decide which way you need to run, as well as helpful things like the weather forecast and places to eat, shop and play. And it has useful information like the location of parking, restrooms, ATMs and, if needed, first aid.

New this year is “The Lounge” in the NAI Piedmont Triad office at 348 N. Elm St., but unlike the festival itself The Lounge isn’t free. The cost is $125 per person or $200 for two people for weekend passes. In The Lounge patrons can enjoy an air-conditioned view of the Lee Wrangler Stage while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

The North Carolina Folk Festival is a free event, which means it depends on hundreds of volunteers to keep the whole thing running, and if you were thinking about volunteering but figure it’s too late, it isn’t. The Folk Festival is still gladly welcoming volunteers and has a handy email address for you to get in touch volunteer@ncfolkfestival.com.