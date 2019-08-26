Homecoming at North Carolina A&T State University is billed as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, and not without good reason.

This year the official homecoming football game is Saturday, Oct. 26, against Howard University in Aggie Stadium, but events are scheduled all week, including the homecoming parade on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26.

The NC A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts announced that the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert “Life of Praise” featuring John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum

The “Life of Praise” concert will include a performance by the NC A&T Gospel Choir.

Gospel music legend Kee has received numerous awards including 21 Stellar awards and a Trailblazer Award from former President Bill Clinton.

Lawrence is a multiple Grammy and Stellar award winner who is at home in both the inspirational and contemporary arenas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and at Ticketmaster.com.