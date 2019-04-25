A true Greensboro summer tradition Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will kick off it’s 40thseason at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex with the Gate City Divas and David Childers & the Serpents

For MUSEP turning 40 means that outdoor music lovers who remember going to the concerts as kids could now be taking their grandkids to MUSEP.

Outdoor concerts will be held on Sundays through August. The concerts and parking are free. Picnics, blankets, chairs and pets are welcomed.

The series is produced by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and all the concerts are held in parks or other public spaces. Although there is no charge donations are accepted and are used exclusively to support MUSEP.

The concerts for this summer are:

June 2, White Oak Amphitheatre, Gate City Divas and David Childers & the Serpents

June 9, 6 p.m. Greensboro College, Greensboro Big Band

June 16, 6:30 p.m. Barber Park, Philharmonia of Greensboro

June 23, 6 p.m. Lindley Park, Nu Blu and The Radials

June 30 No Concert Scheduled

July 7, 6 p.m. Hester Park, Smitty & the Jumpstarters and Rob Massengale Band

July 14, 6:30 p.m. LeBauer Park, Eastern Music Festival Young Artists Wind Ensemble

July 21, 6 p.m. Guilford College Founders Lawn, Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra

July 28, 6 p.m. Country Park, Low Key and Sam Frazier & the Side Effects

4, 6 p.m. Gateway Gardens, Sweet Dreams and West End Mambo

11, 6:30 p.m. Lindley Park, Greensboro Concert Band

18, 6 p.m. Latham Park, Wonderwall, The Beatles Tribute and doby

25, 6 p.m. Blandwood Mansion, Wally West Little Big Band

The Thursday, July 4 concert at 4 p.m. in LeBauer Park featuring the Greensboro Concert Band is considered part of the MUSEP series, even though it isn’t on a Sunday and it starts at 4 p.m. which is a little early for evening.