It almost seems as if the Wyndham Championship attracts thunderstorms.

Parts of Greensboro received 7 inches of rain on Wednesday evening, but fortunately Sedgefield only got about an inch.

Still that was enough that on Thursday, the first day of the tournament, to allow players to pick up their balls, wipe the mud off and drop them which may not sound like much to people who don’t spend their days chasing little white dimpled balls around, but is a big deal to professional golfers.

The tournament runs through Sunday, Aug. 4 and more folks than ever in the area are eligible for free tickets.

The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars is making it possible for first responders in the Piedmont Triad area to attend the tournament free of charge and bring one guest. First responders includes area law enforcement, fire fighters and Emergency Medical Technicians. A current identification card is all that’s necessary to qualify for the tickets. (The Carroll Companies owns this publication.)

Wyndham Rewards and BB&T are providing the resources for those serving in the military and veterans to attend the tournament for free and bring one guest. Active duty, reserves, National Guard service members and veterans all qualify for these tickets and are also invited to the Patriot’s Outpost sponsored by Wyndham Rewards but they must pre-register at: https://birdiesforthebrave2.sheerid.com/wyndham-2019/

Mobipaid and the Weaver Foundation are sponsoring Piedmont Triad area teachers from kindergarten through high school and one guest to receive free admission. Teachers only need to show a current school identification card to receive complimentary tickets for themselves and a guest.

Admission is also complimentary for kids 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult with a limit of one child per adult.

However, the first 500 kids, 15 and under, that arrive at the main entrance every day will get free admission, plus a hat courtesy of Harris Teeter.

And if you don’t qualify for any of those free tickets, if you buy one “good-any-day” ticket at any Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter you get one free ticket, while supplies last.

A lot of great golf will be played now through Sunday at Sedgefield and more folks than ever have a way of watching it for free.