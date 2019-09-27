The city has added more opportunities for people to weigh in on what they think the city should be looking for in a new police chief.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott has announced he is retiring on Jan. 31, 2020, and the city has hired Developmental Associates LLC to help guide the selection process. Before the firm goes out looking for candidates, it is gathering input from the people of Greensboro about what they would like to see in a new police chief.

The new police chief will be hired by City Manager David Parrish, not the Greensboro City Council. At times, people have come to City Council meetings and demanded that the City Council fire the police chief. But the City Council doesn’t hire and can’t fire a police chief or any other city employee other than the city manager and the city attorney, who are the only two of the over 3,100 city employees that work directly for the City Council.

Only eight people showed up at one of the forums.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said after seeing the turnout at some of the forums that the city decided to add some public forums in the evening to make it easier for people who were busy during the day to attend.

The remaining forums are:

Monday, Sept. 30, noon at Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road

Monday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, noon at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

Monday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1210 S. Eugene St.

People who cannot attend any of the forums, but who still want to get their two cents in can comment via an online forum which can be accessed through the city website or by going to: http://www.empliant.com/survey/FEB7DB9A4-AEAF-9746-F5AC/