Some area businesses are getting together to try and do some good in the world and feed some needy families this summer: Blue Ridge Companies, The Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina are joining together for a “fill-the-truck Food Donation Drive” that will take place on Friday, June 21 at the Palladium Shopping Center in High Point.

Also, some businesses at the Palladium are collecting canned goods leading up to that event.

The reason summer is an important time for a food drive like this is that school is now out and Second Harvest Food Bank and the local businesses supporting it want to ensure that all area families have solid, healthy meals – since the children in those families can’t depend on school lunches for the next few months.

According to Second Harvest, one in four children in this area goes hungry without those school meals. That’s the reason behind the June 21 food drive that will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the corner of the Palladium’s parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings and Ham’s. The Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center is off Wendover Avenue, Eastchester Drive and Penny Road in High Point.

All of the donations made that day will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Companies, which owns and operates the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center, participates each year in a summer food drive sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.

Those who wish to drop off non-perishable food items before June 21 can do so at the following locations during business hours (Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center locations only): Amoroso’s Bakery, Boho Blu, Blue Ridge Companies Office, Buffalo Wild Wings, Everything Hemp, Moe’s Southwest Grill and PorterHouse Burger Co.

Blue Ridge Companies’ apartment complexes across the triad are also accepting donations through the end of July during regular business hours.