Monday, Sept. 2 is Labor Day, recognized as the unofficial end of summer even though the autumnal equinox – the actual end of summer and beginning of fall – is three weeks away on Monday, Sept. 23, and school started this week meaning summer vacation has already ended.

But Labor Day is a holiday while the fall equinox is not. Because it’s a holiday, pretty much everything associated with the government is closed, including city, county, state and federal offices.

All branches of the Greensboro Public Library, the Greensboro History Museum, Community Recreation Centers, Lake Higgins, the Sportsplex, City Arts, the Cultural Center, Barber Park Event Center and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park are all closed.

But all city parks, spraygrounds, trails, cemeteries, Gillespie Golf Course, Lindley Pool, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend are all open.

No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance pickup take place on Monday. So if Monday is your regular day, then it will be picked up Tuesday, and if Tuesday is your regular day those routes will be run on Wednesday, Sept. 4. If your pick up is Thursday or Friday then there is no change.

Emergency water and sewer service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week including holidays. Those who have a water or sewer emergency can call 336-373-2489 even on Labor Day.

On Monday, Sept. 2, all the bus services will be running a Saturday schedule with Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and SCAT service ending at 10 p.m. Regular service on all routes resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Also beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the intersection of Old Battleground Road and Cotswold Terrace will be closed through Oct. 15 for the construction of a roundabout.

And downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the city will begin closing streets for the North Carolina Folk Festival, which runs from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8. Most of those streets will reopen on Monday, Sept. 9.