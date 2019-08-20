When the brand new BB&T Point stadium in downtown High Point was being built, it was billed as a “multi-use” stadium, but most people thought of it as a baseball stadium nonetheless. The stadium, however, has become so popular for another sport – adult kickball – that the High Point Rockers organization is expanding the kickball league there after the raging success of its inaugural summer season.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Rockers announced that the first season of the “Rockers Rollin’ Adult Kickball League” has been such a hit, that it’s holding a fall league on two nights rather than one.

Registration for that league is now open.

In the summer, adult kickball teams played on Wednesday nights but now kickball will be held at the stadium on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Like last time, each player will get a specialty t-shirt, tickets to a Rockers game and, according to the Rocker’s organization, the participants are all guaranteed a “rockin’ good time.”

The new league games run on Wednesday or Thursday Nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the new season starting on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. That season runs through the end of October with the playoffs for the new kickball league starting in early November.

The cost is $650 per team and the first game’s date of the season is the last day to register. The kickball league is limited to a maximum of 16 teams and the top 12 make the playoffs.

The summer league, which is now wrapping up, sold out at a cost of $900 a team. The winning team in the summer league will get a trophy and the use of a suite at a High Point Rockers baseball game.

Teams can be made up of friends, coworkers or any group of people who want to get together and form a team.