The Wyndham Championship will be here in less than three weeks, which is hard to believe.

The Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am will be on Wednesday, July 31 and the first round of the tournament on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the final round on Sunday, Aug. 4.

A few things have changed for the better this year and the field should be really strong. The Wyndham Championship is the last PGA tournament that counts toward the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. So at the end of the Wyndham, the 10 golfers with the most points toward the FedEx Cup split $10 million. It might seem that 10 golfers, and $10 million they would each get $1 million but that’s not how it works the player with the most FedEx Cup points gets $2 million and number 10 gets $500,000. So that’s a pretty good incentive for those to ten players to come to the Wyndham either to make sure no one passes them in points, or to move up the ladder themselves.

Currently Matt Kuchar is in first place, Brooks Koepka in second and Rory McIlroy in third.

The Wyndham is also the last tournament to win points to be one of the 125 players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. It should make the Wyndham an even more popular tournament with the players.

The 2018 champion, Brandt Snedeker, was in town this week. He’s a pretty big fan of the Wyndham having won it twice, in 2007 at Forest Oaks and last year at Sedgefield.

About playing at Sedgefield, Snedeker said, “I love it. It’s right up my alley. It’s not an overly long golf course so you have to put the ball in the fairway off the tee with a lot of wedges and short irons. You have to make a lot of birdies. The greens here are very fast, very undulating. My strengths are short game and putting so I love the greens here. They’re always in great shape. They roll perfectly.”

It’s no wonder Snedeker loves the course not only did he win last year, but he shot a 59 in the first round becoming the 10th golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round in tournament play.