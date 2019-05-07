The Greensboro City Council often discusses the need to rehabilitate dilapidated housing and provide more low income and working class housing in the city.

In October 2016 the voters of Greensboro went to the polls and voted in favor of $126 million in bonds including $25 million in housing bonds. It would appear that in Greensboro, much could be accomplished to rehabilitate housing and provide new affordable housing with $25 million. The goal is to build or renovate 1,007 units with the bond money.

But as of April 2019, not much of that $25 million has been spent and even less obligated to spend on projects which means the project is moving along but the money hasn’t actually been spent.

So two and a half years after the voters of Greensboro agreed with the City Council that there was a need to rehabilitate the current housing stock and provide more affordable housing, not much progress has been made but it’s not because of a lack of money. Only $2.9 million of the $25 million has been spent and another $1 million is obligated for projects. If you eliminate the private sector apartment builders from the mix where $1.5 million was spent and $500,000 obligated you are left with less than $2 million spent or obligated on everything else.

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said, “We have all these bonds but we don’t have the staff or the process in place to fully implement the programs.”

Abuzuaiter said that even once the programs were established the city had to find applicants and have them vetted to ascertain their eligibility. She said that even having the money there was no easy fix to housing issues.

What seems amazing is not that the bulk of the money has not been spent but that most of the projects have not reached the point where any money has even been obligated.

Here is a list of projects from the “City of Greensboro 2016 Bond Tracker” which was updated March 31, 2019.

Code Compliance Repair Initiative Revolving loan fund

Lien assessment program to repair properties under Code Compliance Enforcement.

Budget $3 million

Spent $0

Obligated $0

Remaining $3 million

East Greensboro Housing Development Fund- Revolving Loan Fund

Loans for new construction or rehabilitation of rental units in East Greensboro.

Budget $4 million

Spent $159,800

Obligated $540,200

Remaining $3.3 million

Handicapped Accessibility Improvements

Grants for homeowners and rental property owners for handicapped accessibility.

Budget $1 million

Spent $0

Obligated $0

Remaining $1 million

Supportive Housing Units for Homeless/Disabled Veterans

Loans for development of supportive housing for special needs, including chronically homeless/disabled/veterans.

Budget $2 million

Spent $0

Obligated $0

Remaining $2 million

Nonprofit Homebuyer Lending –Revolving Loan Fund

Funds for non-profit homebuyer loans to low and very low income households

Budget $1 million

Spent $0

Obligated $0

Remaining $1 million

Emergency Repair Programs

Grants for emergency home repairs to assist low income homeowners with heating systems, lead-based paint, health hazards or emergency housing repair needs.

Budget $1.5 million

Spent $124,946

Obligated $54

Funds Remaining $1,375,000

Multifamily Affordable Housing Development

Loans for developers to build or rehabilitate affordable rental units.

Printworks Lofts- 217 units- Completion Fall 2020

Ryan Ridge- 60 units- Completion Fall 2019

Elmsley Trail- 60 units- Completion Summer 2020

Budget $3 million

Spent $1,547,667

Obligated $532,333

Remaining $920,000

Homeowner Rehabilitation

Loans for rehabilitation of homeowner occupied units.

Budget $1.5 million

Spent $0

Obligated $0

Remaining $1.5 million

Workforce Housing Initiative

Primarily home ownership programs for working class households. (Acquisition, rehabilitation, and energy efficiency)

Budget $8 million

Spent $1,117,931

Obligated $0

Remaining $6,882,069