At the rate at which High Point University (HPU) has been expanding and adding programs and services, it’s not surprising that more enhancements are on the way. And at 4:45 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the university is planning to announce its “10-Year Growth Plan,” which is expected to contain a lot of exciting information regarding the university.

Like most major announcements for HPU, this one will be held at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center on the growing university’s campus. The audience will include High Point City Council members and the HPU Board of Trustees as well as community leaders, members of the media and High Point University faculty and students.

According to a press release on the Sept. 17 event, HPU “will announce its transformational growth plan, including a major investment for the next 10 years, new academic programs, facilities and more.”

HPU President Nido Qubein, who exudes positive energy in every action he takes, is of course very excited about what’s in the works for the university over the next decade.

“It is amazing what we are capable of when we put our mind to it,” Qubein said this week. “At HPU, we are preparing students for the world as it is going to be, and we are continuing to grow at a momentum that is not often seen in higher education.”

He said everyone can expect more of that from the university in the coming years.

“We look forward to building on that momentum and further broadening our impact locally, nationally and on a global scale,” he said. “We know a thing or two about transformation because we’ve continuously transformed our institution and our culture.”

If the future plans are anything like the past plans, people should hold on to their hats: Since Qubein took the helm at HPU in January 2005, the school has more than tripled its undergraduate enrollment, from 1,450 to 5,200 students, and has more than quadrupled the size of the campus, from 91 to 460 acres. HPU has also moved into granting doctoral degrees and established six new academic schools, for a current total of 10 academic schools at the university.