If you are a High Point resident and want to get rid of those old paint cans, car batteries and containers of poisons and harsh chemicals that you can’t toss into the regular trash, or into the recycle can, toss now or forever hold your trash (or, at least, hold it until the next hazardous waste event).

On Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for an August’s drop-off event that will be an opportunity for High Point residents to dispose of many troublesome items at no charge. The city states that this event is for household waste only – not for businesses to take advantage of.

Individuals are welcome to drop off things like electronics, old tires (limit on tires of 4 per visitor), aerosols, batteries, bleach, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish removers and more.

At the event, High Point city staff will direct all vehicles where to go and will unload all the materials.

If you miss this chance, subsequent events are planned for the first Saturdays of November 2019, March 2020 and May 2020 – though those dates could change.

Some other items that can be dropped off are adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, varnish, paint thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives, antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, degreaser products, diesel fuel, gasoline, motor oil, oil filters, transmission fluid, herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons and pool chemicals.

High Point residents can find a comprehensive list of common household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.