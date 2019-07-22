The High Point Rockers baseball team has only been playing baseball since May and the team already has a TV deal.

The Rockers announced on Saturday, July 20 that the team had entered into a broadcast partnership with Sinclair Communications that will allow ten home games to be broadcast on WMYV-TV, My48 – a station that can be seen throughout the Piedmont Triad region – with the first game being broadcast on Sunday, July 21.

Christian Heimall, assistant general manager for the Rockers said he’s happy the team hit this milestone in its first year of existence.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us, especially in our inaugural season,” Heimall stated in the press release announcing the broadcast agreement. “The chance to grow our brand through local television broadcasts and showcase the beauty of BB&T Point, level of play in the Atlantic League, and the atmosphere that our fans experience each day is great. We look forward to a great relationship with Sinclair Communications and showing the rest of the Piedmont Triad what’s rocking in High Point.”

The team and Sinclair will also offer special promotions for fans as part of the new deal.

Each televised game will feature a 30-minute pregame show hosted by Kevin MacMahon, the “Voice of the Rockers.”

Allison Aldridge, the general manager of WMYV-TV said Sinclair is excited about the deal with the Rockers.

“We are looking forward to broadcasting the Rockers to everyone in the triad viewing area,” she said.