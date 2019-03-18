With an early May opening set for the High Point Rockers baseball team, the city and the team are now ramping up the preseason festivities to make sure that there isn’t a person in the county who doesn’t know about the arrival of the new team that will be playing in a brand new stadium in downtown High Point this year.

This week, Rockers management announced that, on Wednesday, March 27, the team will host a BB&T Point Progress Party, where there will be a lot of firsts: The Rockers will turn on the lights at BB&T Point for the first time; they will also, for the first time, put single-game tickets up for sale; and, to top things off, the team is going to reveal their inaugural season caps and jerseys.

Rockers President Ken Lehner said the BB&T Point Progress Parties that the team held last year were so popular that it made sense to throw an encore party this month.

“It will be a blockbuster night of firsts featuring lights, uniforms and tickets – so bring your cameras,” Lehner said.

The team is also promising plenty of music and other entertainment at the event.

The party will be held right next door to the home plate gate entrance of BB&T Point. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Gatewood Avenue and Lindsay Street – in the parking lot of Barbour Spangle Design at 308 N. Lindsay St. in downtown High Point.

At 7:30 p.m., fans will be led inside BB&T Point where they’ll get their first look at the new AstroTurf, the home plate concourse and other parts of the ballpark. Soon after, the ballpark lights will be turned on for the first time.

A press release from the team states that two former pro players, now working with the Rockers, will introduce the uniforms: “Making the moment even more memorable will be that the lights will reveal Rockers manager Jamie Keefe, and pitching coach, Frank Viola, in full Rockers uniforms on the field. It will be the first time that fans can see the exact uniforms that their players will wear both at home, and on the road. Keefe and Viola will then join the crowd back outside to showcase the uniforms while signing autographs and posing for pictures.”

This will be the first time that fans will be able to purchase official Rockers replica hats and t-shirt jerseys. It will also be the first time fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the 2019 season. In fact, according to team management, fans who come out to the festivities will have first access to single-game tickets, including the much anticipated opener at BB&T Point on Thursday, May 2.

Previously, the team had announced that its single-game tickets would go on sale on March 26 rather than on March 27, but Lehner explained the switch.

“When we first decided the date for single-game tickets to go on sale, we began to look at ways to make the day special for our inaugural season,” Lehner said. “The ability to not only debut our 2019 home and road uniforms, but to do it under the lights at BB&T Point, was too exciting to pass up.”

Lehner said he apologizes if the change hurts anyone’s plans, but the Rockers felt it would be more exciting to do all of this at the same time.