The Greensboro History Museum, which is located at 130 Summit Avenue, will celebrate the city’s 211thbirthday on Sunday, March 24 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. It is an event you don’t want to miss. “We like to celebrate around the 25thof March,” says Glenn Perkins, Curator of Community History, “as that’s the day in 1808 that forty-two acres belonging to Ralph Gorrell was subdivided into lots and streets that became Greensboro’s first blocks.”

Crafts, activities and games have been planned for the day and the museum promises there will be plenty of fun for everyone. All ages will enjoy participating in Gate City Trivia although Perkins does warn that “some of the questions are tricky.” If you plan to take part, it might be helpful to visit one or two of the museum’s exhibits beforehand.

Because the city’s birthday happens to be in March, which is also Women’s History Month, the museum thought it would be fun to celebrate women history makers too. During the event, anyone who would like to dress up and join in a women’s history parade will be welcome to do so. It is likely that some notable Guilford County women – perhaps Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison or Josephine Boyd Bradley, who was the first black student at Greensboro Senior High School – will be represented in the parade. Perkins says the parade will start at 2:30 p.m. and hopes there will be no lack of “eager participants.”

Happy 211 Birthday, Greensboro! is free and open to the public. For more information, visit greensborohistory.org or call (336) 373-2043.

Photos: Courtesy of Greensboro History Museum/Lynn Donovan