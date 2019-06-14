Summer is finally almost here and that means it’s time to start thinking about the Christmas holiday season.

Well, not usually, however, the Hand-to-Hand Holiday Market – where once a year people can view and buy a wide variety of hand-made seasonal and non-seasonal products in one spot – is already gearing up for its 2019 incarnation.

The Hand-to Hand Holiday Market, which got its start in Greensboro in 2011, will hold the 2019 event in November at the WAMRev Gallery at Revolution Mill.

Tristin Miller, the creative director of the event, said this week that the Holiday Market is looking for makers (read: vendors) to be a part of the ninth annual show. The application deadline for participants is Friday, June 28.

This year, that one-day affair is being held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1250 Revolution Mill Dr. That’s the same venue where the market was held last year – when it came to Revolution Mill for the first time. The first Holiday Market was held at The Green Bean in downtown Greensboro.

According to promotional literature for the market, it features “hip handcrafted goods, underground art, and vintage finds from some of the best regional and outer space artists, designers, crafters, and collectors the South East has to offer.”

The indoor craft display and sale should have something for everyone: Among many other items, it will include apparel, jewelry, accessories, housewares, paper goods and music.

According to Miller, a lot of things always stay the same with the market but people may notice one change – a name change – soon.

“I have been producing multiple events and have decided that they should all be nestled together under one roof,” she said, adding that no one should be surprised when they start to see the event being marketed under a new “Find & Trust Events” name.