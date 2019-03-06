If you want to voice your opinion and tell your state legislators how you really feel – well, here’s your chance to do so.

North Carolina senators and representatives with constituents in Guilford County are holding their first town hall of 2019 on Thursday, March 7, and they’re eager to hear what citizens have to say.

The “Guilford Legislative Delegation Town Hall” will be held at city hall, at 300 W. Washington St. in downtown Greensboro. The event, which will start at 6 p.m. and take place in the City Council Chamber on the second floor, is expected to last an hour and a half.

State Senators Gladys Robinson, Michael Garrett, Rick Gunn and Jerry Tillman, and state Reps. Cecil Brockman, Ashton Clemmons, John Faircloth, Jon Hardister and Pricey Harrison are expected to attend.

In addition to being able to voice their concerns, citizens will also hear what the legislators have been up to in the most recent legislative session. The senators and representatives are also expected to speak on major issues that will be coming up in 2019, and they will take input from citizens on those matters or any other matter a citizen wishes to bring up.

The event is open to anyone who wants to attend. Those who can’t make it in person can watch on television on channel 13 on Spectrum cable.

Based on responses posted on Facebook concerning the event, there seems to be a good deal of excitement for it: As of Tuesday, March 5, nearly 200 people had expressed interest in the town hall meeting.