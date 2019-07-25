Guilford Apprenticeship Partners is starting its sixth industry track this fall – supply chain and logistics, which includes apprenticeships at distribution centers, transportation hubs and corporate supply chain organizations.

The supply chain and distribution business is something that’s been a key target area for economic development initiatives in Guilford County since the county benefits from a central location in the state and the southeast, and it also offers excellent access to major highways and other distribution networks.

Guilford Apprenticeship Partners is now looking for area businesses in the supply chain and logistics field that wish to partner with the program. The program will prepare students for jobs in the field, and businesses working with the program will have an inside track when it comes to finding new employees.

To develop the new branch of the program, Guilford Apprenticeship Partners is currently looking for businesses to help develop the curriculum and provide internships. A business recruitment meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Guilford Technical Community College’s Cameron Campus.

Individuals who want to participate in the program must be a high school junior or senior, have a minimum unweighted GPA of 2.5 and meet other qualifying criteria.

Guilford Apprenticeship Partners is an initiative that’s sponsored by the Triad Workforce Solutions Collaborative and the Greensboro Partnership, and it’s led by several local business partners. The program helps bridge the gap between high school graduates and career opportunities in a variety of areas. This new field will be added to five existing ones: IT/cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, service fields, aviation mechanics and automotive technicians.