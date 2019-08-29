Information is king, and people in downtown Greensboro will have a new way to access information about the downtown as soon as the installation process currently underway is complete.

Smart City Media is currently installing 11 Smart City kiosks in the downtown area with the first installation in Center City Park.

The Smart City kiosks, which will reportedly look like large smart phones, will provide information about nearby restaurants, stores, events and public transportation.

The kiosks also provide free Wi-Fi hot spots.

There is no charge to the city or to those using these kiosks. Smart City will be selling digital advertising to cover the cost.

Along with Center City Park, kiosks will be located at LeBauer Park, Joymongers, Governmental Plaza, City Hall, J. Douglas Galyon Depot, Hamburger Square, the corner of South Elm and Washington streets, the corner of North Elm and Market streets, the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Drive and the corner of South Elm and Lewis Streets.