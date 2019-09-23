Greensboro announced Tuesday that Ryan Deal has been hired as the first chief creative economy officer in the city’s history.

Deal will oversee the brand new office of Arts and Cultural Affairs to be housed in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Building on Davie Street and officially starts work on Nov. 1.

The new office and director are the result of the Creative Greensboro: Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan adopted by the City Council last year.

Deal will serve as the chief strategist, advocate and tactical leader to advance the cultural life of Greensboro. His job will require him to work closely with arts organizations, arts funders, artists, advocate, educators, business leaders, community leaders and city officials.

Deal is a graduate of UNCG who has served as the director of advancement for the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte since January 2018. He previously served as the vice president of cultural and community investment with the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. While there, Deal led the transformation of the agency’s $7.5 million grant-making portfolio with a focus on equity and inclusion, including the development of a nationally recognized and publicly funded program, Culture Blocks, designed to connect residents to arts programming close to home.

Deal will report directly to Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson and will start out with four full-time and five part-time employees in the arts and cultural affairs office.

Wilson said, “It’s exciting to see the Arts Master Plan, Creative Greensboro being put into action. Ryan is the ideal candidate for this dynamic role, as he will help us demonstrate Greensboro’s ability to be a leader in arts and culture. The Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs will work to connect communities through the arts, enhance artist development, highlight cultural assets and stimulate our economy.”